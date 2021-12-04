BSA Motorcycles unveils new cruiser bike that will compete with Royal Enfield Interceptor and GT Continental 650, read details

Another bike is going to enter the cruiser bike segment very soon, which has been introduced by BSA Motorcycles, read what are the full details of this bike.

British bike manufacturer BSS Motorcycle has made a strong comeback in the two wheeler sector with the BSA Gold Star bike. Introduced in the UK during

BSS Motorcycles used to sell this bike between 1938 and 1963 and at that time the engine capacity of this bike was kept at 350 cc and 500 cc.

But Classic Legends of Mahindra Group is offering this bike in 650 cc avatar instead of 350 or 500 cc.

According to media reports, the company can launch this bike under the name BSS Gold Star 350, but before that the company will keep this bike in public display from December 4 to December 12 so that curiosity can be created among the people about this bike. .

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, according to media reports, the company can give a 650 cc single cylinder engine in this bike which will be based on liquid cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine can generate a maximum power of 47 hp and peak torque of 40 Nm, which will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company is going to give a combination of disc brakes in both the front and rear wheels of this bike, with which dual channel ABS system can be installed.

In view of the increasing popularity of the retro look among the youth, the company has updated this bike with new features and specifications in its original design.

The fuel tank of this bike has been made of tear drop shape with round shaped headlamps. Along with this, wide fenders have been given in its front and rear side to give premium cruiser look to the bike.

For comfortable handling in the bike, it has been given a wide handlebar which is considered to be the USP of cruiser bikes.