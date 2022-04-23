BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 21 of Mizoram Cricket League 2022



Bawngkawn South Cricket Club are the only team to not win a match in the tournament.

Preview:

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club will play the 21st match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 on Saturday. BSCC have failed to win a single match in the tournament and are placed in the last position in the points table. They lost the last game against Chanmarians Cricket Club by 54 runs after failing to chase a target of 142 runs.

LCC, on the other hand, have won 2 out of 6 matches and are placed in the second-last position in the points tally. In the last game against Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, CVC made 147 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. LCC could make only 69 runs before getting dismissed in 13.2 overs and lost the match by 78 runs.

Match Details:

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club, Match 21

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Date & Time: 22nd April, at 9:00 AM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

BSCC vs LCC, Match 21 Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to remain slow as we have seen in the tournament and the batters might struggle to even reach the average score. This match is likely to be a close contest.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

BSCC vs LCC, Match 21 Probable Playing XIs:

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club

C Lalmuanpuia (wk), Lalnunthara Ngutre (c), R Lalthakima, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Indra Chettri, R Lalhlimpuia, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, Lalrinfela, Moses Ramhlunmawia

Luangmual Cricket Club

Malsawmkima Ralte (wk), H Lalbiakhlua, David S Malsawmtluanga, Zaithanmawia, Abhay, Lalrinfela, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalrinchhana (c), James Lalthanmawia, Lalrempuia

Top Picks for BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Bawngkawn South Cricket Club

Zoramthanga has taken 7 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 14.29, an economy of 6.25, and a strike rate of 13.71. He has made 46 runs at a strike rate of 96.36.

Lalrinfela has picked 7 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 14.71, an economy of 6.06, and a strike rate of 14.57.

Top Picks – Luangmual Cricket Club

G Lalbiakvela has made 125 runs in 6 matches at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 102.46. He has taken 10 wickets at an average of 11.50, an economy of 5.48, and a strike rate of 12.6.

Lalrempuia has picked 7 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 15.14, an economy of 5.01, and a strike rate of 18.14. He has scored 60 runs as well.

BSCC vs LCC Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Malsawmkima Ralte, Lalrinfela, Zaithanmawia, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Lalrempuia (vc), Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, James Lalthanmawia, Lalrinchhana, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalrinfela

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

H Lalbiakhula, David S Malsawmtluanga, Zaithanmawia, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Lalrinfela, G Lalbiakvela (c), B Lalnunfela (vc), Zoramthanga, Lalrinchhana, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalrinfela

Today’s BSCC vs LCC Probable Winners:

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club are expected to win this match.