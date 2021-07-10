BSE NSE New Orders Will Benefit Investors In Share Market

Now they will have to inform the stock exchanges within 30 minutes of the pronouncement of the verdict.

New Delhi. Domestic stock exchanges NSE and BSE have issued new guidelines to protect the interests of investors in insolvency matters of listed companies. Under this, investors will be warned in such a case and information related to the company will be made available to them.

Also read: Growth seen in real estate sector, giving good returns to investors

Both the markets have said in their new orders that it has recently been observed that in cases of delisting of companies in bankruptcy cases or writing off and cancellation of existing equity shares, the existing shareholders are not taken care of.

Also read: Pension of 36 thousand rupees will be available in just 55 rupees, register from here

Time difference between order arrival

There is some time gap between the order given by the NCLT and the order in writing. During this, companies suppress information and only a limited number of people get information, which creates an atmosphere of uncertainty. Now they will have to inform the stock exchanges within 30 minutes of the pronouncement of the verdict.

Also read: The government rejected the information of confiscation of Indian properties, said – no notice was received

Indian economy is improving with the government’s relief package

The country’s Finance Ministry in its monthly review said that the government’s relief package has started showing improvement in the economy due to targeted fiscal relief, monetary policy and rapid vaccination campaign. The ministry said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is making efforts to bring the market back to normalcy and promote reforms and growth in various sectors. Apart from this, the demand from MNREGA is also increasing in rural areas.