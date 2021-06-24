BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2021 will be announced tomorrow at 4 pm

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2021: All the students who have registered in class 10th can check their results on the official website of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in after 6 PM on June 25.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2021: Board of Secondary Education Odisha Class 10th Board 2021 Result will be declared tomorrow i.e. on June 25 at 4 pm. All the students registered in class 10th can check the result by visiting the official website of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in after 4 pm on June 25. Students registered for class X board are advised to keep checking the official website of BSE regarding the results.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, in its notification issued in this regard, said that the results of annual secondary examinations of schools, state open school certificate and Madhyamik examination 2021 will be placed before the examination committee of the board on June 25, 2021 at 1 pm. After their approval by the examination committee, BSE Odisha will release the result of the above three examinations from the head office at 4 pm.

Students can also check result through SMS

The students of Odisha Class X Board will be able to check the results on the official website of the board at bseodisha.nic.in from 4 pm onwards. If the students are not able to check the result due to internet connectivity or due to no internet availability, the result can be checked on mobile. Candidates have to type OR01 and send SMS to 5676750.

5.34 lakh students appeared in the examination in 2020

In the year 2020, more than 5.34 lakh students appeared in the 10th class examination, out of which 4.21 lakh passed and the overall pass percentage was 78.76 percent. Whereas in 2019 the pass percentage was recorded at 70.78 percent. In 2020, 1279 students were awarded A-1 grade, while 8458 got A-2 grade. A total of 2,23,195 candidates have got E grade.

