BSE Odisha Exam 2022: Rising heat has changed the schedule of 10th exam in this state, check here – BSE Odisha Exam 2022 Board has rescheduled the date of 10th exam Check here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Orissa on Wednesday issued revised schedule (BSE Medium and SOSC Exam Date 2022) for Secondary (Class 10) and State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSCE) against the backdrop of rising heat. Now these exams will not be taken in the second shift. The BSE said that the 10th and Open School Examinations (SOSCE) were earlier scheduled to be held on May 2 and May 4 in shifts from 11:30 am, but due to rising temperatures, the examination schedule has been changed. Has been given. According to the changed schedule, examinations will start on May 9 and 10 at 800 in the first shift.

However, students should note that no change has been made in the schedule of High School Certificate (HSC) i.e. 12th examination. The high school exams will be held from 8:00 am to 10:00 am as per the schedule from April 29. A total of 5.85 lakh students will participate in the high school examination. The exam will be conducted at 3,303 centers where 35,000 teachers will supervise the exam. In addition, the board has set up 38 special squads and 65 flying squads to curb irregularities during examinations.

School and Public Education Minister SR Das said mobile phones would not be allowed in the examination centers and CCTV has been set up at the examination centers to conduct the examinations in a fair and transparent manner. The Chief Secretary also asked the power distribution companies to ensure power and water supply at the examination centers, the minister said.

The Department of Skill Development and Technical Education has issued a notification that due to rising heat, physical classes in all technical institutes will be closed and examinations will be held on time. Earlier, schools and colleges in the state were ordered to remain closed for five days. All schools in the state will be closed till April 26, April 30 and university classes will also be closed from April 27 to May 2.