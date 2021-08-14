bse Stock Market Holidays: Today is a holiday in BSE

Highlights There is no work in the stock market today due to Moharram

The Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange will remain closed

The metal and bullion markets are also closed today, along with the wholesale commodity market

New Delhi

There will be no business in the stock market today. In fact, due to Moharram, today, i.e. August 19, is a holiday on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In addition, wholesale markets as well as metals and bullion markets will remain closed today. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets today.

The Sensex closed yesterday

After hitting a record high on August 18, the BSE Sensex fell by 162.78 points, or 0.29 per cent, to close at 55,629.49. The wide-based National Stock Exchange Nifty also closed 45.80 points, or 0.28 per cent, lower at 16,568.80. During trading, the Sensex and Nifty touched new record highs of 56,118.57 and 16,701.85, respectively.

Here was the biggest gain and loss

Hindalco Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and SBI Life Insurance were the biggest gainers in yesterday’s trade. Eicher Motors, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest losers.