BSEB 10th Compartment Admission Card 2022: Admission Card Will Be Issued, How To Download – bseb 10th Compartment Admission Card 2022 Today at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board of School Education (BSEB) will today issue Bihar Board 10th Compartment Examination Admission Card 2022 (Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam Admission Card 2022). Students appearing for the examination can go to the official website of the board secondary.biharboardonline.com and download the hall tickets. Bihar Board Matriculation Compartment Examination (BSEB 10th Compartment Examination 2022) will be conducted offline from 5th to 9th May. The compartment examination will be conducted in two shifts of 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. Apart from this, Bihar Board’s 10th demonstration paper compartment examination will be held from April 29 to 30. The Bihar Board said in its notice that the headmasters of the schools would download the stamps, stamp them and make them available to the students.First go to the official website of the board secondary.biharboardonline.com.Then click on the relevant link to download BSEB Matric Compartmental Exam Admit Card 2022 on home page.Enter your username and password to login.After logging in to BSEB, 10th Admission Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.Download it and print it out for future reference.

Students appearing for the examination have been instructed that they will not be allowed to appear for the examination without an admission card on the day of the examination. A total of 4,326 students will sit for the compartment exam this year, including 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls. For the convenience of the students, the board has issued a helpline number which can be used in case of any difficulty in downloading the admission card. Below is a list of those helpline numbers.

1- 0612-2232074

2- 0612-2322257

3- 0612-2232239