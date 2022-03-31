BSEB 10th Result 2022: In addition to biharboardonline.com, you can also view Matric Result on these websites – Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today at biharboardonline.com, Government Result and these websites

Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) will announce the results of Bihar Board Matriculation Examination 2022 (Bihar Board 10th result) on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Matriculation results will be announced by a press conference at 3 pm at Hall, Education Department, Vikas Bhavan, Patna. According to the board, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the 10th result. Information about Bihar Board 10th Toppers (BSEB 10th Toppers), pass percentage of students and girls etc. will be given in the conference.Apart from the state education minister, BSEB president Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar will also be present to announce the results of Bihar board’s Class X examination. After the press conference, Bihar Board will upload the online marksheet of 10th standard students on their official website. In addition, the results (BSEB 10th results) can also be checked on other websites. For the convenience of the students, below is the list of websites for checking Bihar Board Result 2022. Bihar Board Result: If the website crashes, you can view the matriculation results in these simple waysbiharboardonline.combiharboardonline.bihar.gov.insecondary.biharboardonline.comonlinebseb.inindiaresults.comdigilocker.gov.inBihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Check it out here

More than 50 lakh students register for Bihar Board’s Matriculation and Intermediate examinations every year. This year too, more than 51 lakh students had applied for Bihar Board Examination 2022. The number of 10th standard students was about 17 lakh. After announcing the result of Bihar Board, BSEB will give the opportunity to the students to apply for the examination. Students can apply for screening by visiting the official website. The board will also conduct special and compartment examinations. Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: See Bihar Board Matric Result, Marksheet and Scrutiny, important things here

