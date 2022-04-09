BSEB 12th Compartment Examination 2022: Bihar Board Inter Compartment Examination will start from 25th April, see schedule – bseb Bihar Board 12th Compartment, Special Examination 2022 Date Out, Check Schedule

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule of Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment cum Special Examination 2022. Bihar Board Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2022 will start from 25th April. The Board has announced the complete examination schedule for students of all the three branches of Arts, Commerce and Science, Intermediate.According to the schedule announced by the Bihar Board, the Intermediate Compartment Examinations will start from April 25 and will continue till May 04. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning and evening. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The second shift will run from 1.45 pm to 5.00 pm. May 1 and 3, 2022 will have only two days off in the schedule. Apart from this compartmental cum special examinations will be conducted daily. Students can also visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check the full schedule.

The board will give the examinees an additional 15 minutes of cool off time. This time will be given for reading and analyzing the questions and planning the answers accordingly. Candidate is not required to answer any question during ‘Cool Off’ time.

This year, the result of Bihar Board Inter Examination 2022 was announced on 16th March 2022. In this 13 lakh 25 thousand 749 students have passed and the pass percentage of the total students is 80.15. 79.53 per cent students have passed in Arts, 83.7 per cent in Science and 90.38 per cent in Commerce.

On the other hand, Bihar Board has extended the last date of registration for BSEB Class 10 Compartment Examination 2022. The last date to apply for the exam is today 9th April 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply for the compartment exam was April 6, 2022.