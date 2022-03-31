BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Here is the direct link of Bihar Board Matric Result – bseb Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Check the direct link of bseb Matric Result today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board (BSEB) Matriculation results will be announced a few hours from now at 3 pm. The results of Matriculation 10th Examination (Bihar Board 10th Result 2022) will be announced by Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in the presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department and Chairman of the Board Anand Kishor. More than 16 lakh students appearing for the Matriculation, Class X examinations can view the results on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in.The Bihar Board had earlier issued answer sheets for Class X. The BSEB 10th Answer Key can be used to calculate the probable marks in Bihar Board Examination. As seen in previous results, high traffic can cause websites to crash. In such cases students can view their results on private websites like indiaresults.com. However, candidates should cross-check their marks on the official website when they resume work.

How was the result of class XII?

The Bihar Board had announced the results of the 12th examination on March 16. This year 80.15 percent students have passed 12th standard. 79.53 per cent students have passed in Arts, 83.7 per cent in Science and 90.38 per cent in Commerce. Ankit Kumar Gupta of Patna BD College topped the Commerce category with 473 (94.6%) marks. In Science, Sourav Kumar of Nawada KLS College and Arjun Kumar of Aurangabad Plus Two Ashoka School topped with 472 (94.4%) marks. Speaking about the toppers in the arts, Sangam Raj of VM Inter College, Gopalganj topped the list with 482 (96.4%) marks.

