BSEB Bihar DElEd Admission 2021-23 Registration Process and Application Form Here, Check Details – Bihar DElEd Admission 2022: Bihar DElEd Admission Process Begins, Register With This Direct Link

BSEB Bihar DElEd Admission 2021-23 Registration Process and Application Form

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for the academic year 2021-23. Candidates who want to apply for Bihar DEIEd Application can visit the official website of BSEB- secondary.biharboardonline.com and apply before the last date (Bihar DEIEd Admission 2022 Application). The last date to apply for BSEB D.El.Ed is April 8, 2022.The Bihar DEIEd registration process (Bihar DEIEd Admission 2022) will be completed online by the schools. Students are required to apply through their respective school principals. For Bihar D.El.Ed registration, candidates have to pay Rs.400. Bihar DElEd online registration process can be seen below.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Here’s how to register online

Step 1: First visit the official website of BSEB secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click the Registration link.

Step 3: Here click on the link ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (face to face)’ and ‘View / Download the registration form’.

Step 4: Download Bihar DElEd Registration Form and take a printout.

Step 5: Fill in the required details as requested.

Step 6: Submit the form and fee at the school you want to enter.

Direct link to BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 application



Helpline number

BSEB will issue the dummy registration form on the official website on 11 April 2022. To correct any changes in this form, candidates will have till April 13 through the BSEB website. In case of any inconvenience to any candidate regarding filling up of Bihar DElEd registration form and submission of fees, they can contact the helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239 issued by the Board.

