BSEB D.El.Ed Registration 2020-2022 will start from Monday

BSEB D.El.Ed Registration 2020-2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the dates for the registration process for the D.El.Ed academic session 2020-22. BSEB has directed the state training centers to accept the registration forms from June 22. The last date for submission of registration form is 5th July 2021. The principals of DL Ed training institutes can download the pre-registration form from the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com from June 21.

Last date for submission of registration fee is 7th July

?Forms for the 2020-22 session (Bihar Board BSEB D.El.Ed 2020-22 Registration) will be made available to the students from June 22 by the D.El.Ed institutes of Bihar. After verification of the details mentioned in the form along with the records of the institute the training center will accept the registration form and accept the fees of the students. The last date to pay the registration fee is 7th July. On the basis of online registration BSEB will issue dummy registration card on 7th July. These cards can be downloaded from the website between July 7 and July 9. Applicants may contact on 0612-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239 for any query regarding difficulties in registration process or fee submission.

Compartment result was released a day ago

BSEB has released the result along with promoting the candidates of class 10th and 12th compartment examination a day earlier. Students who have failed in one or two subjects in the year 2021 have been declared pass. 2.18 lakh students have got relief due to this decision of the government.

