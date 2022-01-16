bseb inter admit card 2022: bihar board 12th admit card 2022: bihar board inter admit card issued, download here – bseb bihar board 12th admit card 2022 issued, exam dates are here

Highlights Bihar Board points admission card for 12th exam.

Examinations will begin from February 1.

Covid-19 guidelines need to be adopted.

BSEB Bihar Board’s 12th Admission Card 2022 printed: Bihar Faculty Examination Board (BSEB) has issued Bihar Board Inter Admission Card 2022. College students who are going to sit down for the 12th Board Examination (Bihar Board 12th Examination 2022) can download their tickets from the official web site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download the admission card, you must enter the college ID and password.



BSEB Bihar Board Inter (Class 12th) Examination (Bihar Board Inter Exam 2022) will begin from 1st February and can proceed until 14th February. The exam will likely be performed in two shifts of 9:30 to 12:45 within the morning and 1:45 to five within the afternoon. Remember to take BSEB Admission Card 2022 to the scholars within the examination corridor on the principle day. It’s because no pupil will likely be allowed to enter the examination corridor with out an admission card. Find out how to download Bihar Board Inter Admit Card could be seen under.

Find out how to download BSEB Inter Admit Card 2022: 12th Admission Card

Step 1: To start with go to the official web site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or inter22.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the house web page, click on on the hyperlink ‘Download Class 12 Admission Tickets’.

Step 3: Enter your college ID, password and required particulars here.

Step 4: College students ‘Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022’ will open on the display screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for the exam and maintain it with you.

State Training Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday clarified that the BSEB Matriculation and Intermediate 2022 examinations will likely be held on time. Faculties will adjust to the COVID-19 security protocol. There will likely be no change within the schedule of tenth and 12th examinations of Bihar Board. Admission to the Matriculation Board Exam has already been printed on the official web site.