BSEB Inter Compartment Exam Answer Key 2022: 12th Special Exam Answer Key Issued, How to Check – Here is how to check BSEB Inter Compartment Exam Answer Key 2022

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key of Bihar Board Inter Compartment cum Special Exam (Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam Answer Key 2022). Bihar Board has issued answer key for class XII objective questions. Students sitting for 12th compartment and special examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students who want to object to the answer sheet can visit the official website. Objections can be filed from May 11, after which Dodgers objections will not be accepted. The answer key can be checked with the help of the steps given below.

How to check BSEB Inter Compartment Exam Answer Key 2022



Step 1- Students first visit the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2- Click on the link for BSEB Class 12th Answer Key 2022 on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Now enter and submit your roll code and roll number.

Step 4- The answer key of the specific test will appear on the display screen.

Step 5- Download the answer key and save for future reference.

The BSEB Inter Special / Compartment Examination was conducted from 25th April to 4th May. The practical examination was held from 18th April to 20th April. A special examination of Bihar Board was conducted for the students who could not sit for the inter-final examination and could not pass the 12th compartment examination. The results of Class XII were earlier declared on March 16 and this year a total of 80.15 per cent students have passed the Intermediate examination. The pass percentage is 90.38 per cent in Commerce, 79.81 per cent in Science and 79.53 per cent in Arts.