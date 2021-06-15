BSEB OFSS Class 11 Admission: Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021 To Start From June 19 at ofssbihar.in





(*11*)New Delhi: The candidates who’re ready to take admission in BSEB OFSS Class 11, we’ve got some vital updates for you. The Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021 is scheduled to start from June 19, 2021. The candidates who’re and eligible to take admission in Bihar Faculty Examination Board, BSEB OFSS Class 11 on the official web site, ofssbihar.in. The final date to fill the appliance type is June 28, 2021. The candidates are requested to maintain their roll quantity, date of start, mark sheets, passport dimension picture, cell quantity and electronic mail ID prepared earlier than filling the appliance type. Additionally Learn – HBSE tenth Outcome 2021 Declared at bseh.org.in, Direct Hyperlink LIVE NOW | Examine Steps Right here

The candidates should be aware that Bihar Board will conduct the appliance course of for Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021 by means of its On-line Facilitation System for College students, OFSS. The board has launched the widespread prospectus for intermediate admission. College students can obtain and browse the widespread prospectus completely earlier than registering for the programs. Additionally Learn – Bihar tenth Compartmental cum Particular Examination 2021 On-line Kind Launched at biharboard.on-line | Particulars Right here

(*11*)For the comfort of the scholars, we’ve got talked about the steps by means of which they will apply for the examination: Additionally Learn – BSEB Bihar Board tenth Outcome 2021 Declared: 1 Crore Papers Checked in 25 Days, Quickest Lead to 9 Years

Go to the official web site of BSEB On-line Facilitation System for College students, ofssbihar.in.

Click on on the “Frequent Software Kind” hyperlink obtainable on the homepage.

Fill within the required particulars reminiscent of roll quantity, yr and date of start.

Add the scanned passport dimension {photograph} as required.

Confirm your cell quantity and electronic mail ID and pay the appliance price of Rs. 300.

Choose school title and district and click on on submit tab.

Take a print of the submitted software type of Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021 for any future reference.

The Bihar Faculty Examination Board will put together a benefit checklist on the idea of the choices entered and marks obtained within the qualifying examination. College students are suggested to test the earlier yr’s minimize off on the OFSS portal and enter their choices accordingly.