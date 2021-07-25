Education

BSEH 12th Result 2021 will be released within 48 hours

BSEH 12th Result 2021 will be released within 48 hours
BSEH 12th Result 2021 will be released within 48 hours

BSEH 12th Result 2021 will be released within 48 hours

BSEH 12th Result 2021: BSEH 12th Result 2021 is likely to be declared on any of the Monday or Tuesday. No official information has been given by the board about this.

BSEH 12th Result 2021: 12th Result can be released at any time within 48 hours

BSEH 12th Result 2021: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) has not declared the Higher Secondary results for the academic year 2020-21 today due to technical reasons. However, by July 25, 2021, the result was reported to be released. The latest update in this matter is that the BSEH 12th Result 2021 is likely to be declared either Monday or Tuesday. No official information has been given by the board about this. So students keep checking the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in regularly.

According to the Haryana Board, BSEH has completed all the preparations for the declaration of 12th Result 2021. As per the announced policy, it was announced to give 30 percent weightage to 10th marks, 10 percent to 11th marks and 60 percent weightage to class 12 internal exams and practicals.

During the academic year 2020-21, 2.27 lakh students had registered for the board examinations in BSEH affiliated schools. After the canceled examinations due to Corona epidemic, the board had announced to prepare the 12th Result 2021 as per the CBSE’s Evaluation Criteria for the evaluation of the students.

