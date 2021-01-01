BSEH: BSEH Reform Exam 2021: Haryana 10th, 12th Board Reform Exam Coming Soon, How To Apply – BSH Haryana Board 10th Reform Exam 2021 Registration Begins, Check Details

Highlights Haryana Board issues notice for open school reform examination.

Register by August 27th.

The exam will be held in September 2021.

BSEH Haryana Board 10th 12th Reform Examination 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has started the application process for the reform examination for open school students. Haryana Board has started online registration process for 10th and 12th class students. Students who are not happy with the marks obtained in the April 2021 examination (Haryana Board Result April 2021) can apply online from the official website of the Board (BSEH) on bseh.org.in to improve their marks.



When will the Haryana Board Reform Examination be held? (When is Haryana Board Reform Examination 2021)

Online registration has started from today i.e. 17th August 2021 and the last date to apply for Haryana Board 10th 12th Amendment Examination 2021 is 27th August 2021. Haryana Board Open School Improvement Examination will be held in September 2021. The board’s exam schedule will be announced soon.

So much for exam fees, not just for these students

Students who fail the April 2021 Secondary or Senior Secondary (Open School) Examination will not have to pay any fee for the Correctional Examination. However, students who have passed but are not happy with their marks and want to take this exam to improve their marks will have to pay the examination fee. Tenth class students will have to pay Rs. 900 and 12th class students will have to pay Rs. 1050 as examination fee. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Haryana Board Reform Exam 2021: Learn how to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board (BSEH) at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Haryana Board Reform Examination 2021’.

Step 3: Log in with the required details as requested on this page.

Step 4: Fill the application form and collect the fee.

Step 5: After filling out the form, double check and finally submit.

Step 6: Your form will be submitted.

Step 7: Students can download and take a printout of the confirmation page for further reference.

Haryana Board Reform Examination 2021 Notification

Official website

