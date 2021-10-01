bseh.org.in: HBSE Admission Card 2021: Haryana Board 10th, 12th Compartment and Amendment Admission Card Issued, Here is the link – hbse Admission Card 2021 10th, 12th Amendment, Compartment Issued

Highlights Haryana Board 10th, 12th tickets issued.

Students who sit for the upgrade and compartment exam can download.

This facility will be available till 13th August.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Examination Admission Card 2021: Haryana Board 10th, 12th Board Examination Admission Card issued. Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani has issued HBSE Admission Card 2021. Students who are appearing for Class 10th and 12th Amendment or Compartment Examination can download their tickets from the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org.in.



In fact, almost all the state boards including CBSE, CISCE had canceled 10th and 12th board exams this year due to corona virus (Covid 19). The Board Result 2021 is based on the Objective Evaluation Criteria. In addition to announcing the results, the board has also given the option of re-examination to those students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained from the assessment formula.

If a student wants to correct the details given in the Haryana Board 10th, 12th Amendment and Compartment Examination Admission, he has been given time till 13th August 2021. The HBSE Admission 2021 can be downloaded from the Admissions tab on the homepage of the site. Below is how to download HBSE Admission Card 2021.

HBSE Admission Card 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the home page, ‘Admission for Secondary / Seniors. Click on the link Secondary Secondary Opportunity / Additional / Correction Exam August-2021.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter all the requested information like previous roll number, father’s name and mother’s name.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Search’ option given there.

Step 6: Your HBSE Admission Card 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Students who are not satisfied with their results are given the opportunity to sit for the improvement test. So that they have another chance to improve their marks. Students will need to carefully read important information related to the exam and the Covid-19 protocol. Remember, no student will be admitted to the examination center without an admission card.

Haryana Board 10th 12th Admission Card Direct Link

Official website

