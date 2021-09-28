BSF Constable Exam Course: BSF Exam Course: Find out how many qualifications are required for Head Constable Exam, here is the complete syllabus – BSF Constable Exam Course 2021

Course of BSF Written Examination: The BSF is considered to be one of the largest paramilitary forces in the country and in the world. It is the largest border guard force in India. The BSF is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, whose job is to prevent international crime and monitor the peace time limit. Along with the Indian Army and other security forces, the BSF has made significant contributions to the country’s internal security and border security.



Eligibility Criteria for BSF Recruitment



The first qualification for recruitment in BSF is to be a citizen of India. Candidates who want to get a job in BSF must be physically and mentally fit. The minimum age to join BSF is 18 years, the maximum age varies according to the posts. Apart from this, candidates in the reserved category have been given a few years exemption. Interested candidates should have passed at least 10th standard, which requires different education according to different positions. To be recruited in BSF, the height of males should be 170 cm and for females 157 cm. Different heights are required for different positions. Apart from this, the candidates in the reserved category have been given a few cm relaxation. At the same time, men’s breasts should be 80 cm without expansion and 85 cm after swelling. Different chest sizes are required for different positions. At the same time, the minimum distance for both eyes should be around 6/6 and 6/9 without vision glasses.

Selection process and examination pattern

To be recruited as Head Constable in BSF, you have to pass first physical first and second exam, then written test, skill test, document verification, medical test. In the first test of the physical test, the race is to be completed, which is 1.6 km in 6 minutes 30 seconds (male candidate) and 800 meters (female candidate) in 4 minutes. After this, the length and chest extension are measured in the second test. After this, questions related to Reasoning, General Knowledge, Basic Mathematics, Hindi and English are asked by the candidates in the written test. The exam is of two hours duration, in which 100 questions have to be answered.

Head Constable Course



Logic

Coding and decoding, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, concept of relationships, arithmetic logic and figurative classification, spatial orientation, differentiation, observation, visual memory, similarities, similarities and differences, spatial visual etc.

Elementary Mathematics

Mathematics, mix, working time, boat flow, pipe tank, magazine, trigonometry, quantity, ratio, profit and loss, discount, circle, least common factor, largest common factor, time-distance, train etc. In the number system.

Hindi

Semantic terms from plurals of words, common spelling errors and word forms of words, transliteration of sentences, idioms and their meanings, correct types of incorrect sentences, antonyms, synonyms and synonyms, one word for many words, meaning of proverbs and sayings, verbs, separations, etc. To make.

English

Fill in the blanks, find errors, find synonyms / antonyms, spell / misspellings, idioms and sentences, one word substitution, sentence correction, direct / indirect speech, active / passive sounds, parajumbles, closed paragraphs and reading comprehension etc.

General knowledge

International events, economy, history of India, Indian politics and culture, world and geography of India, general science, Indian national movement, general knowledge, population, environment etc.

Skills test

After the written test you will have to take a skill test. In which you will be called for a computer based typing test. Here you have to type 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi.

Document verification

After going through these steps you will be called for document verification in which you have to take all the proofs filled in the online form, otherwise you will be considered ineligible for it.

Medical test

Upon arrival, you will be called for a medical test, which will include your urine test and other tests, including an eye examination. If you pass all of these, you will be selected based on your final merit list.