BSF foils a major infiltration attempt in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, gunned down by security forces

Earlier on Sunday night also, Pakistani drones were trying to enter the Indian border, but Indian security forces opened fire showing activity. After which the drones returned.

Indian security forces foiled a major infiltration attempt in Punjab’s Gurdaspur. Let us tell you that at this time Pakistani terrorists are seen active in Punjab too. In such a situation, an infiltration attempt was made in Gurdaspur, which was foiled by the BSF on Tuesday morning at 6.45 am and killed a Pakistani infiltrator.

According to the information received, the intruder had entered the Indian border from Gurdaspur sector. The incident took place near Basantar drain. Let us tell you that for the last few months, the neighboring country of Pakistan is not deterring its nefarious antics. Apart from Kashmir, now terrorists coming from Pakistan side have increased their activity on the Punjab border.

Drones attack on the rise: Even on Sunday night, Pakistani drones were trying to enter the Indian border, but Indian security forces fired on them and returned them. Let us tell you that in the last few months, there has been an increase in drone attacks and their infiltration attempts from Pakistan. At present, even before the terrorists are successful in their plans, the Indian Army is giving them a befitting reply.

Terrorists trying to execute a big conspiracy: Let us inform that in the incidents of infiltration it has been seen that first the drones come and after that the terrorists try to infiltrate. In such a situation, it is believed that the area is first scanned through drones and after assessing the situation, an attempt is made to infiltrate from across the border.

It is possible that terrorists coming from Pakistan are trying to execute some big conspiracy in India.

One Pakistani intruder shot dead by the Border Security Force along the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur sector when he crossed over to the Indian territory at 6.45 am this morning: BSF — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Regarding the infiltration, it has been said from the BSF that a Pakistani infiltrator was killed by the Border Security Force on the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur sector when he entered Indian territory at 6.45 am today.