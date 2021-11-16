BSF Jobs: BSF Recruitment 2021: Recruitment is applicable for many posts including constable, 10th pass in BSF – bsf group c constable, head constable asi recruitment 2021, 10th pass can apply.

BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: There is a golden opportunity for young people preparing for government jobs to join the BSF. The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for Group C posts. This is an opportunity to get a job (Government Job 2021) for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector, Head Constable and Constable. Online application has started from November 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting the official website of BSF rectt.bsf.gov.in.



10th pass candidates have a good chance of getting government jobs (10th pass government jobs). Eligible candidates can apply online on or before November 29, 2021. Through this recruitment (BSF Jobs) a total of 72 vacancies will be filled for various posts. See details of vacancies, educational qualifications, selection process, age limit and how to apply here. The direct link of BSF Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (BSF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details)

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) – 01 post

Head Constable – 06 posts

Constable – 65 posts

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

Assistant Sub-Inspector – Passed 10th (Matric) Examination from any recognized board with ITI in Draftsmanship (Civil) Diploma Course.

Head Constable or Constable – 10th pass with ITI certificate in the respective trade.

Age limit

Eligible candidates have minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 25 years on 12 December 2021. There will be concessions in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Application fee

Candidates in General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.100 / – for BSF job. All other candidates are exempted from application fee. Only pay the exam fee by debit card, credit card or net banking fee mode.

Selection process

The selection process will be in two stages. The BSF will conduct a written test followed by a second phase of documentation, physical standard testing (PST) and a detailed medical test by the recruitment agency. Upon completion of the medical test, post-wise and grade-wise merit list will be prepared separately based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written test.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply

On the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in, click on the Apply Now link for BSF Group-C Engineer Recruitment. Fill in the details, upload the documents and pay the application fee. Your form will be submitted. Take a printout of the confirmation page and keep it with you for further reference.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification

Apply online link

Official website