BSF Recruitment 2022: Application for Sub Inspector and JE posts started, Rs. Salary up to 1.12 lakhs – BSF Recruitment 2022 Registration process starts at rectt.bsf.gov.in How to apply

The Border Security Force (BSF) has started online applications for Group B posts of Inspector, Sub-Inspector and Junior Engineer from today. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in for BSF Group B Recruitment 2022. Candidates should note that the last date to apply is June 8, 2022.

Step 1- To register, candidates must first visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2- Click on Apply for BSF Group B on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Then fill out the form with your personal details and eligibility details and upload all the documents.

Step 4- After uploading the documents, pay the application fee and submit the application.

Step 5- After submission, print out the form.

Click on the link below to apply directly …

Direct link to BSF Group B registration

Vacancy details

Total posts

1- Inspector-01 post

2-Sub-Inspector – 57 posts

3- Junior Engineer – 32 posts



Educational Qualification

1- Inspector

To apply for this position, the candidate must have a degree in Architecture.

2-Sub-inspector

Candidates applying for the post of Sub-Inspector must have a Diploma Certificate in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.

3- Junior Engineer

Candidates applying for this post must have a certificate of Diploma in Electrical Engineering from any recognized institution.

Application fee

Candidates in General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs.200 / – and women category and other reserved category candidates will not have to pay any fee.

Salary

Inspector- Rs 44,900- Rs 1,42,400

Sub-Inspector / Junior Engineer – Rs. 35,400-1,12,400

Physical standards



Inspector (Male)

Height – 165 cm

Weight – 50 kg

Chest – 81 cm



Inspector (Male)

Height – 157 cm

Depending on the weight and height, it should not be less than 46 kg.