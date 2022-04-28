Education

BSF Recruitment 2022: Application for Sub Inspector and JE posts started, Rs. Salary up to 1.12 lakhs – BSF Recruitment 2022 Registration process starts at rectt.bsf.gov.in How to apply

The Border Security Force (BSF) has started online applications for Group B posts of Inspector, Sub-Inspector and Junior Engineer from today. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in for BSF Group B Recruitment 2022. Candidates should note that the last date to apply is June 8, 2022.

BSF Group B Recruitment 2022: Register using these steps

Step 1- To register, candidates must first visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Step 2- Click on Apply for BSF Group B on the homepage of the website.
Step 3- Then fill out the form with your personal details and eligibility details and upload all the documents.
Step 4- After uploading the documents, pay the application fee and submit the application.
Step 5- After submission, print out the form.

Click on the link below to apply directly …
Direct link to BSF Group B registration

Vacancy details

Total posts
1- Inspector-01 post
2-Sub-Inspector – 57 posts
3- Junior Engineer – 32 posts

Educational Qualification
1- Inspector
To apply for this position, the candidate must have a degree in Architecture.

2-Sub-inspector
Candidates applying for the post of Sub-Inspector must have a Diploma Certificate in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.

3- Junior Engineer
Candidates applying for this post must have a certificate of Diploma in Electrical Engineering from any recognized institution.

Application fee
Candidates in General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs.200 / – and women category and other reserved category candidates will not have to pay any fee.

Salary
Inspector- Rs 44,900- Rs 1,42,400
Sub-Inspector / Junior Engineer – Rs. 35,400-1,12,400

Physical standards

Inspector (Male)
Height – 165 cm
Weight – 50 kg
Chest – 81 cm

Inspector (Male)
Height – 157 cm
Depending on the weight and height, it should not be less than 46 kg.

