BSF Recruitment 2022: Application for Sub Inspector and JE posts started, Rs. Salary up to 1.12 lakhs – BSF Recruitment 2022 Registration process starts at rectt.bsf.gov.in How to apply

BSF Recruitment 2022: Application for Sub Inspector and JE posts started, Rs. Salary up to 1.12 lakhs
BSF Group B Recruitment 2022: Register using these steps
Step 1- To register, candidates must first visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Step 2- Click on Apply for BSF Group B on the homepage of the website.
Step 3- Then fill out the form with your personal details and eligibility details and upload all the documents.
Step 4- After uploading the documents, pay the application fee and submit the application.
Step 5- After submission, print out the form.
Vacancy details
Total posts
1- Inspector-01 post
2-Sub-Inspector – 57 posts
3- Junior Engineer – 32 posts
Educational Qualification
1- Inspector
To apply for this position, the candidate must have a degree in Architecture.
2-Sub-inspector
Candidates applying for the post of Sub-Inspector must have a Diploma Certificate in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.
3- Junior Engineer
Candidates applying for this post must have a certificate of Diploma in Electrical Engineering from any recognized institution.
Application fee
Candidates in General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs.200 / – and women category and other reserved category candidates will not have to pay any fee.
Salary
Inspector- Rs 44,900- Rs 1,42,400
Sub-Inspector / Junior Engineer – Rs. 35,400-1,12,400
Physical standards
Inspector (Male)
Height – 165 cm
Weight – 50 kg
Chest – 81 cm
Inspector (Male)
Height – 157 cm
Depending on the weight and height, it should not be less than 46 kg.
