BSNL Best Offers In Just Rs599 – BSNL launches new plan on the occasion of Eid

Indian telecom company BSNL is coming up with a great plan for its users on the occasion of Eid. In which users will get 5gb data everyday.

At this time there is a race among all the telecom companies to increase their users. For this, telecom companies are bringing great offers for their users every day. In this sequence, India’s state-run telecom company BSNL is also not lagging behind in bringing the best offers to its users. BSNL has announced that it is going to bring great offers for the customers on the occasion of Eid. Let us know in detail about this great offer of BSNL.

Also read: Book train tickets from IRCTC sitting at home on your smartphone

What are the plans?

The wonderful plan that BSNL is bringing on Bakrid i.e. July 21, has been named ‘Work from Home’. For this, the user will have to pay Rs 599, in which the user will get unlimited voice calls, 100 sms and 5 GB data everyday, whose validity will be 84 days.

Why are BSNL plans special?

This plan of BSNL is special because in addition to getting 5gb data everyday, the user will also get the facility of using unlimited data from 12:00 am to 5:00 am at night. Explain that this unlimited data facility will be available only for these 5 hours, in which the user can use as much data as he wants. For this great plan, only the user will have to pay ₹ 599.

Also read: Download Instagram photos to your smartphone like this, these are easy tips

Great offers on Google Nest and Google Nest Mini too

BSNL its premium users i.e. those users who use BSNL broadband throughout the year. A great offer has come for them too. Under this offer, BSNL is offering its premium users huge discounts on Google’s smart devices Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub. Let us know that Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub are smart speakers from Google. BSNL is offering those speakers to its premium users for Rs 99 and Rs 199 respectively, whose price in the market is between Rs 4000 to Rs 5000.

Please note that this offer is applicable only for premium BSNL users. Apart from them, no one else will be able to take advantage of this great offer. Let us tell you that Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub are smart speakers like Alexa which are controlled by human voice. With the help of these smart devices, you can start or stop from AC to TV while sitting at one place.