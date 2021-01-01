BSNL discontinues Rs 99 plan: BSNL shocks customers! With the closure of this cheap plan, users will now have to pay more than before – bsnl reduced the validity of the prepaid plan and discontinued the Rs 99 plan Read all details

New Delhi. BSNL, a state-owned network provider, updated some of its prepaid plans last month. Some offers are being made by reducing the validity of these schemes. This step is part of the growth in which the cost of the plan will remain the same with lower benefits. BSNL will transfer its postpaid customers to the Rs 199 plan who opted for the Rs 99 plan. So let’s find out what are the benefits of this change of BSNL.



Rs 99 plan closed:

Users who had opted for the Rs 99 plan can continue using the plan till the validity of the plan expires. Speaking of voice calling, users get unlimited voice calling in this plan. In this plan users get 100 SMS per day. Also 25 GB of data is available.

Recently, BSNL users have been receiving SMS from the company informing them that the Rs 99 plan is going to be discontinued and the Rs 199 plan is being reported. The Rs 199 plan offers unlimited voice calling, 25 GB data, 100 SMS per day. The Rs 99 plan is about to close and you have migrated to the Rs 199 plan on September 1, 2021.

Validity of entry-level scheme:

BSNL has reduced the validity of its entry-level plans. The validity of BSNL’s entry level special tariff voucher of Rs 49 was 28 days, which has now been reduced to 24 days. BSNL also has a prepaid plan of Rs 75, which has been extended from 60 days to 50 days. In this segment, BSNL has an STV of Rs 94, which gives a validity of 75 days instead of 90 days.

BSNL’s Rs 106 voucher gets 84 days validity instead of 100 days. Also, BSNL’s Rs 107 plan gets 84 days validity instead of 100 days validity. BSNL’s Rs 197 voucher gets 150 days validity instead of the current 180 days.