BSNL is giving free broadband service for four months, know how you can get benefits? BSNL is giving free broadband service for four months, know how you can get benefits? – BSNL is giving free broadband service for four months, know how you can take benefits?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly offering free broadband service for four months to those using its landline, Bharat Fiber and Digital Subscriber Line (DSL). The same offer is also valid for Broadband over Wi-Fi (BBOWiFi) customers.

According to ‘TelecomTalk’, this offer is available all over India, but there is a screw in it. Customers will be able to avail this free broadband service only if they pay the rent for 36 months in one go. Tech portal TelecomTalk further informed that customers will get free service for a total of 40 months at 36 months fee.

BSNL also has free broadband service to offer for those who can pay advance rent for 24 months. If a customer opts to pay the advance rent for 12 months, then only one month of free service will be available.

According to BSNL’s site, customers can avail the free broadband offer by calling the toll-free number 1800003451500. Customers can also visit the nearest Customer Service Center of the company. Please note that this offer was earlier available only for those living in Maharashtra and it seems that now it is available across the country.

The website further added that BSNL has separately regularized its Bharat Fiber plans to offer the same tariff in all its circles, but does not include Andaman and Nicobar. Bharat Fiber has fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service and the price of plans starts from Rs.449.

Which BSNL connections can be taken online?: By visiting BSNL’s website (bsnl.co.in), you can get new connections for various services of the company in a few simple steps sitting at home. These include new landline, new broadband connection, new FTTH (Fiber to the Home) and landline and broadband connections.