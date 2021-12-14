BSNL is in trouble during the Corona period

The backbone of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which is facing tough competition in the telecom sector, was further broken during the Corona period. Customers dissatisfied with the service of the mobile company broke their ties and turned to other networks. At the same time, the number of consumers connected to landline service is also continuously decreasing. From the year 2015 to March 2021, one crore consumers have been reduced in landline service.

This information has been found in the information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005. According to information received from BSNL, in March 2015, the company’s landline connections were one crore 64 lakh 11 thousand 946, which decreased every year and in March 2019, one crore 11 lakh, while in 2020 it directly reached 87 lakh 27 thousand. In the year 2021, this number has come down to 66 lakh 49 thousand 439. However, the number of GSM mobile subscribers has grown in good numbers from 2015 to 2020. But during the Corona period, it reduced from 11 crore 97 lakh 90 thousand 874 to 11 crore 83 lakh 85 thousand 293 in two years. That is, 14 lakh customers were reduced. Similarly, the number of customers returning the landline connection every year is also increasing continuously.

In the seven years from the financial year 2014-15 to 2020-21, more than 163 million customers have returned their landline connections. The maximum refund was 28 lakh 61 thousand 150 connections during 2019-2020, while the lowest number of 18 lakh 10 thousand 46 connections were returned during 2018-19. So far in 2020-21, 25 lakh 32 thousand 974 people have returned their connections. The telephone exchanges of BSNL are also decreasing continuously. In the seven years from 2014-15 to 2020-21, about 6567 telephone exchanges have been reduced.

At present, their number is 28 thousand 496. Let us inform that according to the telecom regulator TRAI, the number of telecom customers in the country is 119.85 crores. As of May 2021, BSNL and MTNL had 10.17 per cent market share in the mobile sector and other companies have more than 89 per cent. BSNL had more than 11 crore 87 lakh wireless subscribers till December 2020. At the same time, the landline subscriber was more than 76 lakh 75 thousand.

MTNL: 2028 subscribers joined, 55,156 left

According to information received from RTI, more old customers are leaving the service than new customers are joining in Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). There is a situation of Mumbai and Delhi. In Mumbai, where 2028 customers have joined MTNL in 2021-22 till September, while 55 thousand 156 customers have left the service.

At the same time, in Delhi in 2021-22 till August, 3063 new customers have been added and 17 thousand 464 customers have said goodbye to the service. MTNL Delhi had over lakhs of new subscribers and dropouts every year from 2004 to 2009. But after 2010, new subscriber additions and consumer incidence also decreased. More or less the same was the case with Mumbai. However, MTNL had spent Rs 15 lakh 46 thousand 399 on advertisement in 2015. One lakh 11 thousand 132 rupees have been spent by the company so far in 2021-22.