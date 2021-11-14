BSNL is offering 56GB data free calling and SMS benefits for Rs 187

Government telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has launched several prepaid plans for mobiles. All these plans of BSNL are less than Rs 200. In which you will also get the benefit of SMS along with internet data and free calling. At the same time, other mobile service providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi have also started many prepaid plans of less than Rs 200. Let us know about these plans of all these companies….

BSNL prepaid plans – BSNL has introduced two plans priced below Rs 200 and up to Rs 100 for its mobile customers. In which the first plan of BSNL is Rs 187. In which the customer will get 2 GB data daily for 28 days. Along with this, unlimited free calling and 100 free SMS will be available in this plan daily. Whereas the second plan is of Rs 118. In which mobile customers will get 0.5 GB data, 100 SMS daily and unlimited free calling facility for 28 days.

BSNL plans below Rs 100 – BSNL has two plans in the range of up to Rs 100. Which BSNL has given combo benefit plan. Like this plan, customers can get recharge of Rs 99 and Rs 97. In the plan of Rs 97, the customer will get 2GB data for 18 days. At the same time, in the plan of Rs 99, the customer will get unlimited calling offer for 22 days.

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan – This prepaid plan of Jio will be valid for 28 days. In which you will get 1.5 GB data daily. Along with this, you can do unlimited calling for 28 days on any network across the country in this plan. On the other hand, in this plan from Jio, you can also take advantage of the facility of JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio News, Jio Security and Jio Cloud. Apart from this, Jio has also introduced a plan of Rs 149. In which you will get access to JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio News, Jio Security and Jio Cloud with 1GB data unlimited calling and 100 SMS for 24 days.

Vi’s Rs 199 prepaid plan – In this plan, 1GB data will be available daily with unlimited calls and 100 SMS for 18 days. Along with this, access to the basic account of Vi Movie and TV will also be available in this plan. Apart from this, Vi is also offering plans of Rs 109 and Rs 129. In which you will get 1 GB and 2 GB data for 20 and 28 days respectively. Along with this, the second facility will be similar to the plan of Rs 199.

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid plan , In this, you will get the benefit of 2GB data, 300 SMS and unlimited calling for 28 days. At the same time, in this plan of Airtel, you will get the membership of Amazon Prime. Along with this, Airtel has introduced prepaid plans of Rs 129 and Rs 179. In which 1GB and 2GB data will be available with the validity of 24 days and 28 days. At the same time, Amazon Prime membership will also be available in these plans.