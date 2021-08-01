BSNL lost 10.57 crore customers private companies’ stake increased upto 89.83 percent

Telecom regulator TRAI in a recent report said that the total number of telecom users in the country is 119.85 crore. According to the information given under an RTI, BSNL has lost 92.2 million mobile and 13.5 million landline customers in 6 and a half years.

New Delhi. In the telecom sector, where there is a competition among the private sector companies to get maximum share in the market, while crores of consumers have distanced themselves from the public sector company BSNL. This is a disclosure from an information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The shocking thing is that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a leading public sector company, lost a total of 10.57 crore subscribers in the last almost 78 months. These include 9.22 million mobile and 13.5 million landline customers. BSNL has given this information under the information sought under RTI. However, BSNL has also added more than 50 lakh landline customers during the same period.

Security deposit of 7,225 consumers not returned

In fact, news agency PTI had sought information from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited under RTI regarding the number of customers who returned mobile and landline connections and the number of new subscribers from January 2015 to May 2021. In response to another RTI query by PTI, different offices of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) said that it has returned around Rs 11.50 crore as security deposit to about 73,059 customers who returned the connections between January 2015 and May 2021. . However, the security deposit of about 7,225 consumers who returned the MTNL connection is still pending.

In response to an RTI query, BSNL said that 25,20,446 in the financial year 2020-21, 28,30,261 in 2019-20, 17,96,567 in 2018-19, 22,81,771 in 2017-18, 2016-17 19, 55,101 and 22,08,713 consumers have surrendered their landline connections in 2015-16. At the same time, 3,35,084 in the financial year 2020-21, 4,23,601 in 2019-2020, 6,39,119 in 2018-19, 11,05,683 in 2017-18, 13,28,487 in 2016-17 and 12,02,655 in 2015-16 New users have also been added.

9,22,10,990 customers returned the connections

In the last six and a half years till March 31, 2021, the total number of land line subscribers of BSNL is 76,75,683 and the total number of mobile subscribers is 11,63,20,795. In response to another question, it was told that from January 2015 to May 2021, a total of 9,22,10,990 customers of mobile have returned the connections.

Number of Telecom Users 119.85 Crore

On the other hand, recently Telecom Regulatory Authority TRAI had told in a report that the total number of telecom users in the country is 119.85 crores. In the mobile phone sector, bsnl and MTNL had 10.17 per cent market share as of May 2021, while the share of private players is 89.83 per cent.

