Bsnl Prepaid Plans Tarrif Revise: BSNL has given users a shock of 440W! BSNL Prepaid Plan See base tariff revision details for all BSNL plans starting from Rs 153

Telecom companies have started raising tariff plans. At first glance, this increase was indirect. Because the price was the same as before but the benefits were less. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have discontinued their Rs 49 prepaid plans and now their base tariff plans are starting from Rs 79.

Meanwhile, state-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also revised its prepaid plan. The change is expected to take effect in all telecom circles within 10 days from September 2.



BSNL is offering its 14 tariff plans i.e. 153, 199, 197, 197, 397, 399, 485, 666, 699, 999, 997, 1499, 1999 and 2399 and 249 first recharge coupons. Will be improved.

Rate changes include voice calls, video calls, SMS charges, data charges, voice charges and inter-circle roaming charges for SMS-data services including Vodafone in Delhi.

All plans that are changed will be free or no changes will be made regarding their validity. The change in rates will only apply to the base fee. This means that the charges / calls / SMS / data charges in the prepaid plan have been changed.

Not only this, BSNL has also made changes for the outgoing SMS facility. The minimum recharge has been changed. It will be implemented for all existing and new prepaid mobile users across India.

This change was first noticed by Kerala Telecom. Under the new change, outgoing SMS facility for charging shortcodes will be allowed only with prepaid vouchers worth Rs 147 and above. In addition, existing customers of the Rs 997 plan will be switched from the per minute tariff plan to the new second pulse tariff.

BSNL will launch a new promotional scheme for active users from today to encourage users in extended periods. The company will only allow incoming SMS service to prepaid mobile users in the northern region and western region.

In addition, BSNL will also discontinue SMS facility for all expired prepaid mobile plan users in the Eastern Zone and South Zone. In addition, the North Division and the West Division will be allowed the SMS facility to come on a promotional basis for 60 days with an extended duration of two customers.