BSNL SIM Blocking and KYC Verification Fraud: BSNL warns that online recharges can be costly, if you make this mistake your account will be empty – Fraud Warning BSNL warns its users about the consequences of SIM blocking and KYC verification fraud
Highlights
- BSNL warns its users
- Advised to be vigilant against spam calls
- Beware of SIM card KYC verification fraud
When users download this app, scammers ask users to recharge online. If users do so according to their instructions, the scammers gain access to the user’s banking details through which they can initiate funds transfer from the user’s bank account. The app that users download basically acts as a screen mirroring app that gives hackers all the details of the users.
BSNL has asked users to be aware of such scams. The company is sending a message to users stating, “Important: Beware of fraudulent messages that may prompt you to call any number for verification / download any app to update your KYC / Aadhaar details. BSNL will never ask you to download any third party. No. App for such activities. Please be careful with such SMS / calls, as it may cause financial loss: Team BSNL “
Users should note that if telecom companies ask for KYC details, they only do so through the official channel. Users should also remember not to click on any link or call any number. Ignore this type of message.
Private telcos Airtel, Geo and VI have also warned consumers against such KYC fraud. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal recently warned telco customers to avoid cyber scams. This includes getting OTP from users to pay hackers. Security researchers have also noticed that users’ data is leaked through apps.
He had warned customers about scams pretending to be Airtel employees and asked them to complete their KYC by downloading the Airtel Quick Support app from the Google Play Store. When customers try to install this app, they are redirected to the TeamViewer QuickSupport app. This allows scammers to access devices and device-related accounts remotely.
#BSNL #SIM #Blocking #KYC #Verification #Fraud #BSNL #warns #online #recharges #costly #mistake #account #empty #Fraud #Warning #BSNL #warns #users #consequences #SIM #blocking #KYC #verification #fraud
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.