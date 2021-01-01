BSNL SIM Blocking and KYC Verification Fraud: BSNL warns that online recharges can be costly, if you make this mistake your account will be empty – Fraud Warning BSNL warns its users about the consequences of SIM blocking and KYC verification fraud

Highlights BSNL warns its users

Advised to be vigilant against spam calls

Beware of SIM card KYC verification fraud

New Delhi. You have heard many times about fake KYC SMS and verification calls. We have also been informed about this. Yet many people fall victim to these scams. Apart from private companies, the state-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also come under scrutiny. BSNL is warning its customers against spam calls, which ask users for their KYC details in the guise of customer service employees. Scammers ask users to download the app for KYC verification of SIM cards. He also says that if he does not do this, his number will be blocked.



Portable AC is available at the price of window AC, no need to drill the wall, take it with you wherever you go

When users download this app, scammers ask users to recharge online. If users do so according to their instructions, the scammers gain access to the user’s banking details through which they can initiate funds transfer from the user’s bank account. The app that users download basically acts as a screen mirroring app that gives hackers all the details of the users.

BSNL has asked users to be aware of such scams. The company is sending a message to users stating, “Important: Beware of fraudulent messages that may prompt you to call any number for verification / download any app to update your KYC / Aadhaar details. BSNL will never ask you to download any third party. No. App for such activities. Please be careful with such SMS / calls, as it may cause financial loss: Team BSNL “

Users should note that if telecom companies ask for KYC details, they only do so through the official channel. Users should also remember not to click on any link or call any number. Ignore this type of message.

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Find out which smartphone with 50MP camera is best under Rs 15,000, from features to price

Private telcos Airtel, Geo and VI have also warned consumers against such KYC fraud. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal recently warned telco customers to avoid cyber scams. This includes getting OTP from users to pay hackers. Security researchers have also noticed that users’ data is leaked through apps.

He had warned customers about scams pretending to be Airtel employees and asked them to complete their KYC by downloading the Airtel Quick Support app from the Google Play Store. When customers try to install this app, they are redirected to the TeamViewer QuickSupport app. This allows scammers to access devices and device-related accounts remotely.