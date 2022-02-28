BSNL’s Rs 197 plan will give tough competition to VI and Airtel, will get 2GB data per day with a validity of 150 days, know everything

The country’s state-run telecom company Bhartiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has agreed to compete with private sector mobile service provider Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Jio. BSNL has introduced its great plan of Rs 197 to compete with the plans of these companies. In which mobile customers will get 150 days validity and 2GB data. Let’s know about this plan of BSNL…

Rs 197 plan of BSNL – In the Rs 197 plan of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, mobile customers will get unlimited calling, 2GB data daily and free SMS facility for 150 days. According to BSNL, in this plan, the customer will get the validity of 150 days as well as 2GB data will also be available for 18 days. Which will later be available at a speed of 40kbps.

Outgoing calls will remain free for 18 days – In BSNL’s Rs 197 plan, the customer will get a validity of 150 days. In which the customer will get the facility of incoming calls for 150 days. At the same time, after 18 days, the mobile customer will have to recharge from the top-up for outgoing calls. Which simply means, the customer will get the benefit of 2GB data daily for 18 days and unlimited calling for 18 days.

Best plan for incoming callers In this plan, you will also get a free subscription to the Zing app. Once these benefits are exhausted, you will have to recharge again for all the benefits. You can also do top-up. It would also not be wrong to say that this is a perfect plan for those people who like to receive more calls and do not use a lot of data and calling.

Airtel and VI plans- Airtel is giving 28 days validity and 200Mb data free to its customers in the recharge plan of Rs 99. In which the customer also gets talk-time around Rs 28. At the same time, Vodafone-Idea is also giving 28 days validity and 200Mb data to its customers in the recharge plan of Rs 99 and in this the customer gets talk-time of Rs 99.