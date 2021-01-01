BSP appoints official spokesperson: Mayawati appoints three official BSP spokespersons

The BSP has announced the names of three spokespersons who will take the party’s goal to the people in the elections.

The BSP announced party leaders Dharmaveer Chaudhary, MH Khan and Faizan Khan as spokespersons

Lucknow

Looking at the UP Assembly elections, BSP supremo Mayawati has made a big change in the party organization. The BSP has announced the names of three spokespersons who will work to spread the party’s message in the coming elections. The BSP did not yet have an official spokesperson, but now Mayawati, like other parties, has decided to field her leader as a spokesperson in the debate on TV.

The BSP has named party leaders Dharmaveer Chaudhary, MH Khan and Faizan Khan as spokespersons. Earlier, BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadauria often took part in TV debates as a supporter of the party but did not get a place in the list of official spokespersons. Other BSP leaders, including Sudhindra Bhadauria, who have so far appeared on the party’s TV side, were not official spokespersons. In fact, Mayawati herself once issued a press release and clarified that the BSP has no declared spokespersons.

The BSP is holding Brahmin conventions across the state

The BSP has reactivated a few days before the UP elections. Under the leadership of National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, Brahmins are organizing statewide conferences in Uttar Pradesh to gather Brahmin votes. The third phase of the yatra has started from August 16. Meanwhile, Satish Mishra will tour 16 districts. In this phase, BSP general secretary will hold Prabodhanpar conferences in Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau, Auraiya, Etawah, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Unnao.

