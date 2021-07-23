BSP: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is praising Kalyan Singh again … Is BSP also playing ‘Hindutva’ card in UP? – After SS Mishra praised Kalyan Singh, BSP is playing the card of Hindutva

Political parties are trying to improve their social equations in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In such a situation, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also seen walking on the path of Hindutva on the lines of BJP. His feature has been seen in the tribute meeting of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. Party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra reached there and described Kalyan Singh in his speech who stood firm on his point.Well, this is not the first time. There are many examples in which the BSP’s tendency is now towards Hindutva. According to political analysts, Satish Chandra Mishra did not just attend the tribute rally. It has many other meanings. Kalyan Singh was considered a strong Hindu leader in the background, as the meeting was not held under any party or banner. The event was organized by Bhaurao Devaras Trust, which oversees the work of the team.

Party General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has joined this time and given a big message. Earlier too, he had started the Prabodhit Parishad by making a proper appearance at the Ram Lalla Darbar in Ayodhya. The proclamations of Jai Shri Ram and Jai Parashuram were also made in their meeting. There was also a bell conch. Saints also appeared on the stage with Vedic mantras. The message was given to these centers of Hindutva faith by holding conferences in places like Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Chitrakoot.

The speeches at the Enlightened Class Conference were not limited to politics, but the plight of these religious places was raised by raising the flag of Hindutva from the platform. With the coming of BSP government, all-round development of religious places in Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura and Uttar Pradesh has also been promised. A BSP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the line drawn by the BSP could undermine the party’s minority vote, as the party is only interested in the unity of Dalits and Brahmins. But by going to religious places, starting councils or other decisions, there are attempts to please any one religion.

Senior political analyst Rajiv Srivastava says, “The BJP has been pushing for Hindutva since 2014. The party has been working on this issue for many years. It has also formed governments at the Center and in the states. One thing is clear. It will be easy for the majority of the people to come to power with him. There is not much benefit in cultivating a certain class. Is shown.

Another analyst, Abhishek Bajpayee, said, “The BSP understands that merely politicizing Dalits cannot help the party. This is why the party knows that the Brahmin-Dalit equation is the key to coming to power, from which it has tasted victory and established governments in the past.

BSP state spokesperson Dr. M. H. Khan said, ‘BSP talks about Sarvajan Hitaya Sarvajan Sukhe. Hindu is a little different than any other society. Neither Hindus nor Muslims are different. It is true that Dalits will be killed and beaten in the name of Hindus. Prabodhan Parishad is not a Hindu convention. Kalyan Singh is a former Chief Minister of the state and it is a good tradition to attend his meetings.

