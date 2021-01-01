BSP leader Ajit Balian: UP politics: BSP leader Ajit Balian joins BJP in the presence of independent Dev Singh – BSP leader Ajit Balian joins BJP

The process of changing the party of the leaders is underway before the 2022 UP Assembly elections. On Monday, BSP leader Ajit Balyan joined the party in the presence of BJP state president Swatanter Dev Singh.Ajit Balyan is the joint candidate of BSP, RLD and Samajwadi Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In that election, he was competing with Satish Gautam. SP and BSP fought together in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While the RLD was given some seats, the alliance did not last long.

‘People don’t want family government’

On this occasion, State President Swatantra Dev Singh said that BJP will do better than 2017 in the coming Assembly elections of 2022 and the people will win the BJP. He said that the people of the state need a government that develops, not familism.

Ajay Shankar Dubey, who was the Congress candidate from Mungarabadshahapur constituency in 2017 in the presence of Swatantra Dev Singh, joined the BJP.

He joined the BJP

Congress leaders Ajay Dwivedi, Murli Manohar Jaiswal, Ajit Balyan along with Abhay Nath Tripathi, Sonam from SP, Vaibhav Chaturvedi and Gurpreet Singh Bagga of Shiromani Akali Dal and Preeti Tiwari of Rashtriya Mahila Congress party joined BJP in the presence of state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

