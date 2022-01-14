BSP leader cried bitterly in the police station, said- ‘I didn’t get ticket despite giving Rs 67 lakh’, know the whole matter

Bahujan Samaj Celebration supremo Mayawati has been accused many occasions of giving tickets by taking notes. Many leaders additionally mentioned goodbye to the BSP, accusing them of promoting tickets, however to date the BSP, which is seen inactive in the 2022 meeting elections, is once more in the headlines. A BSP leader has demanded refund of the cash by accusing the get together of not giving tickets for taking Rs 67 lakh and has additionally threatened to commit suicide exterior Mayawati’s residence if she doesn’t achieve this.

Video of crying in police station goes viral: Muzaffarnagar’s BSP leader Arshad Rana approached the police to complain that his personal get together leaders had cheated him. A leader of the get together took cash in the title of getting the ticket and didn’t even give the ticket. He realized this when BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted and knowledgeable that the get together has fielded Salman Saeed from Charthawal meeting seat. Arshad Rana was seen crying in entrance of the police, whose video is presently going viral.

Accused of not giving tickets even after taking 67 lakh rupees: In truth, by a Fb submit, Arshad Rana has made critical allegations towards the leaders of his get together. Arshad Rana alleges that ‘Western Uttar Pradesh in-charge Shamsuddin Raine had demanded cash in change for the ticket. I gave round Rs 67 lakh however another person has been given a ticket in my place. Until now I’ve spent greater than 15 lakh rupees in election marketing campaign additionally. Now Shamsuddin Raine is just not selecting up my cellphone whereas the District President mentioned that the cash will likely be returned however until now I’ve not bought one rupee again.

Threats of self-immolation if cash is just not returned: Arshad Rana, BSP space in-charge of Muzaffarnagar Charthawal meeting, wrote in his submit that ‘As the elections neared, the BSP leaders began ignoring him and gave the ticket to another person. If I do not get my a refund, I’ll commit self-immolation exterior BSP supremo Mayawati’s residence.

Why are BSP supremos away from election marketing campaign?: BSP supremo Mayawati is being accused of staying away from elections this time. The rationale behind that is that Mayawati has not addressed a single rally in the final two months and when the get together made up its thoughts to prepare conferences, because of the corona virus, gatherings, rallies and election crowds have been banned. Now the BSP is making ready for the digital rally.

BSP spokesperson says that there’s a ban on election rallies until January 15. It’s a matter of concern if the ban is prolonged additional. We wouldn’t have sources like BJP for digital rally. In such a state of affairs, we are going to marketing campaign door-to-door by the cadre to take our level to the folks.

