BSP leader said – no more hypocrite than PM, the anchor interrupted and asked – when was the last time you went to Varanasi; BSP spokesperson got angry

BJP leader Zafar Islam said, “We talk about everyone, if we talk about taking everyone along, then you get hurt. You tell me why it hurts you.”

The opposition has targeted the ruling party BJP and the Prime Minister regarding PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi. BSP leader Dharamveer Choudhary said during a TV debate, “No one will be more hypocritical than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Varanasi do not love you, they are sitting ready for you (BJP).” During this, the anchor interrupted him and said, “When was the last time you went to Varanasi?” The BSP spokesperson got angry on this question.

During News18 India’s debate show ‘Danke Ki Chot Par’, BSP leader Dharamvir Choudhary targeted PM Modi for his visit to Varanasi, anchor Aman Chopra asked him when was the last time you visited Varanasi? The BSP leader got angry on this question of the anchor.

After this, Dharamveer Chaudhary targeted the Yogi government of the state and said, “Every hour in this state, daughters are being raped, youth are seeking employment, BJP is doing work to incite religious sentiments.”

Dharamveer Choudhary said, “No one wants a certificate of Hinduism from the BJP and from PM Modi. Don’t do politics by complicating issues between Hindu and Muslim.” On this, BJP leader Zafar Islam said, “PM Modi is getting love from the people of Varanasi, so he is leaving. You guys do the work of distributing certificates.

PM Modi had targeted the opposition while addressing a public meeting in Varanasi. He said, “These people never wanted UP to develop, UP to be a modern identity. This language of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is also out of their syllabus. Mafiaism, familyism, illegal occupation of houses and lands are there in their syllabus.