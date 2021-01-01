BSP Mayawati: BSP announces 3 spokespersons, convener of fraternity committee Dharmaveer will also support the party

All the political parties in Uttar Pradesh are gearing up to strengthen their respective parties ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections. As a result, the Bahujan Samaj Party of UP has also announced its spokespersons. BSP supremo Mayawati has announced party spokespersons on various issues before the media.Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati has appointed three BSP spokespersons to present the party’s side on various issues to the media. Dharmaveer Chaudhary, Dr MH Khan and Faizan Khan have been announced as spokespersons and their mobile numbers have also been released in the list. The party’s position on political issues will now be presented on behalf of these declared spokespersons.

Making fake liquor at home … selling it on government contract, 2 accused arrested

Dharmaveer Chaudhary is the convener of the fraternity committee of 5 divisions.

In order to strengthen the land holdings of the Jat community ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, spokesperson Dharmaveer Chaudhary has been made the convener of the five-member fraternity committee of Western UP last June. We will tell you that the Jat vote bank is very high in the five constituencies (Meerut, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Moradabad) handed over to Dharmaveer Chaudhary, a resident of Hathras. Now the same Dharmaveer Chaudhary has been appointed as the spokesperson.

