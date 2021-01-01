Trending

BSP Mayawati: BSP announces 3 spokespersons, convener of fraternity committee Dharmaveer will also support the party

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
BSP Mayawati: BSP announces 3 spokespersons, convener of fraternity committee Dharmaveer will also support the party
Written by admin
BSP Mayawati: BSP announces 3 spokespersons, convener of fraternity committee Dharmaveer will also support the party

BSP Mayawati: BSP announces 3 spokespersons, convener of fraternity committee Dharmaveer will also support the party

Lucknow
All the political parties in Uttar Pradesh are gearing up to strengthen their respective parties ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections. As a result, the Bahujan Samaj Party of UP has also announced its spokespersons. BSP supremo Mayawati has announced party spokespersons on various issues before the media.

Will suit the party
Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati has appointed three BSP spokespersons to present the party’s side on various issues to the media. Dharmaveer Chaudhary, Dr MH Khan and Faizan Khan have been announced as spokespersons and their mobile numbers have also been released in the list. The party’s position on political issues will now be presented on behalf of these declared spokespersons.

navbharat timesMaking fake liquor at home … selling it on government contract, 2 accused arrested
Dharmaveer Chaudhary is the convener of the fraternity committee of 5 divisions.
In order to strengthen the land holdings of the Jat community ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, spokesperson Dharmaveer Chaudhary has been made the convener of the five-member fraternity committee of Western UP last June. We will tell you that the Jat vote bank is very high in the five constituencies (Meerut, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Moradabad) handed over to Dharmaveer Chaudhary, a resident of Hathras. Now the same Dharmaveer Chaudhary has been appointed as the spokesperson.

#BSP #Mayawati #BSP #announces #spokespersons #convener #fraternity #committee #Dharmaveer #support #party

READ Also  Punya Prasun Bajpai raised question over not giving Bharat Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Users started giving such reaction Punya Prasun Bajpayee asked a question, got such answers

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment