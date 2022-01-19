BSP released the list of 12 candidates, BJP gave ticket to Mukta Raja from Aligarh
In view of the Uttar Pradesh Meeting Election 2022, Bahujan Samaj Social gathering (BSP) has released one other list of candidates. The names of 12 candidates are included in the new list of BSP. At the similar time, the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering has additionally introduced the title of the candidate for one seat.
Amongst the 12 seats for which the BSP has introduced the names of candidates, Zaheer Malik from Thana Bhavan meeting seat in Shamli and Kartar Singh Bhadana from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar have been given tickets. Tickets have been given to Mohammad Dilshad from Meerut metropolis, Arun Kasana from Baghpat, Ajit Kumar Pal from Sahibabad meeting seat in Ghaziabad.
At the similar time, BSP has given ticket to Krishna Kumar Shukla from Ghaziabad meeting seat, Madan Chauhan from Garhmukteshwar in Hapur and Mobin Kallu Qureshi from Bulandshahr. Aside from this, the celebration has given ticket to Charukeen Ken from Khair meeting seat in Aligarh district, Satish Kumar Sharma from Mathura, Rakesh Baghel from Etmadpur meeting seat of Agra and Shabbir Abbas from Agra North. The BSP has not solid an alliance with any main celebration in the Uttar Pradesh elections.
On the different hand, Bharatiya Janata Social gathering has given ticket to Mukta Raja from Aligarh. Earlier, the BJP had introduced the names of candidates for 2 seats on Tuesday. BJP has fielded Chhatrapal Gangwar as its candidate from Baheri meeting seat, whereas the similar, Bahoranlal Maurya has been fielded from Bhojipura seat. Each these seats come below Bareilly district.
Allow us to inform that in Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 meeting seats, elections shall be held in seven phases. The primary part of polling shall be held in Uttar Pradesh on February 10. The second part shall be held on February 14, and the third part shall be held on February 20. The fourth part of polling shall be held on February 23, the fifth part on February 27, the sixth part of Uttar Pradesh on March 3 and the seventh part on March 7. At the similar time, counting of votes will happen on March 10.
