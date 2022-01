BSP releases list of 61 candidates for up polls 2022

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released another list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. In view of the fifth phase of elections, BSP has announced the names of 61 candidates. Mayawati has fielded Mohammad Fahim, the president of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik and MLA from Kunda, against Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya.

The 61 candidates whose names have been announced by the BSP include seats in Rae Bareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda districts. Swati Singh Katheria has been declared the candidate of BSP from Salon seat of Rae Bareli. Ragini Tiwari has been made the candidate from Amethi.

At the same time, Ramtolan Yadav has been given ticket from Phulpur seat of Prayagraj for the UP assembly elections. Lallan Singh Patel from Allahabad West, Sanjay Goswami from Allahabad North, Devendra Mishra Nagarha from Allahabad South have been given tickets. Ravi Prakash Maurya has been fielded by the BSP from Ayodhya seat. At the same time, the party has given ticket to Ram Sagar Verma from Gosainjaj.

The party has given ticket to Ehsan Mohammad Ali from Rudauli. Santosh Kumar from Milkipur and Sunil Kumar Pathak from Bikapur have been given tickets. The party has fielded OP Singh from Sultanpur Sadar. BSP has given ticket to Pushpendra Singh from Chitrakoot.

The party has given ticket to Hakikat Ali from Nanpara assembly seat of Bahraich. The party has given ticket to Dinesh Kumar Shukla from Mahsi. The party has declared Geeta Mishra as its candidate from Payagpur. The party has declared Bakaullah as the candidate from Kaiserganj. BSP has given ticket to Haji Mohammad Zaki from Gonda. At the same time, Vinod Kumar Shukla has been given ticket from Katra Bazar. The party has given ticket to Alimuddin Ahmed from Bhinga assembly seat of Shravasti. Apart from this, Neetu Mishra has been declared the party’s candidate from Shravasti seat.