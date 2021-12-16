BSP spokesperson clashed with Mahant of Hanuman Garhi anchor asked Ahmadiya be made Imam of Jama Masjid in tv debate

Ahmadiyya is one of the many firqas of Islam, which is considered inferior and he does not even have the right to participate in the Hajj in Mecca.

The effect of the UP assembly elections is such that now in everyday prime times there are heated debates on it. In one such debate, Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi and BSP spokesperson Sajid Rashidi crowded on the caste and religious equation. Where Rashidi was demanding that why the Mahant of Ayodhya, Mathura is not a Dalit, the anchor retorted and asked whether the Imam of Jama Masjid would appoint an Ahmadiyya.

It is worth noting that in the election period, caste and religion are considered to be important grounds in the political corridors, where the streak of defeat and victory is drawn. In such a situation, Mahant Raju Das and Sajid Rashidi clashed on caste and religion. Rashidi alleges that there is caste discrimination in Hinduism and Dalits are prevented from going to the temple and they do not have a Mahant in any temple.

Refuting these allegations, Mahant Das said that in Hinduism, no one is kept away from the temple on the basis of caste, there are five thousand saints in Ayodhya, out of which about four thousand belong to backward classes, but they do not ask the question of Mahant. He was seen escaping, which Rashidi alleges. Anchors came down heavily on Rashidi, who was accusing her of discrimination against Hinduism, when she asked whether Muslims would appoint an Ahmadiyya as the imam of Jama Masjid. On this Rashidi said that there is no caste in Islam, but Rashidi also appeared to avoid the question of Ahmadiyya.

In fact, Ahmadiyya is one of the many Firkas of Islam, which is considered low and he does not even have the right to participate in the Hajj in Mecca. However, Rashidi got furious on the question of Imam and told the anchor that you are Raju Das who is asking these questions. Rashidi said that Mahant Das can ask these questions and not you.

Well, at the center of all the debates is the UP elections in which caste and religious equations play an important role. On the other hand, RSS chief is organizing Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh in Chitrakoot, in which he is giving a resolution to his people to return home from the Hindu religion, that they will make the people who have deviated from Hinduism Hindu again.