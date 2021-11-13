bsp supremo mayawati mother passed away at age of 92 due to heart failure

Mayawati’s mother died in the hospital on Saturday evening due to cardiac arrest. His mother’s last rites will be performed in the presence of family members in Delhi on Sunday.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati’s mother Ramrati passed away on Saturday at the age of 92. Mayawati’s mother died in the hospital on Saturday evening due to cardiac arrest. Mayawati is on her way to New Delhi to attend her mother’s funeral. His mother’s last rites will be performed in the presence of family members in Delhi on Sunday.

BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra gave this information by tweeting. Satish Chandra Mishra tweeted and wrote that it is with great sadness to inform that Ramrati, mother of BSP National President, former MP and former Chief Minister of UP, Mayawati, passed away today at the age of 92 due to cardiac arrest in the hospital. It is done. May nature give strength to all to bear this sorrow. His last rites will be performed tomorrow when sister ji reaches Delhi and the family gathers. The BSP office has also issued a press release regarding this.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed grief over the death of Mayawati’s mother by tweeting. Yogi Adityanath tweeted and wrote that U.P. The death of Ramrati, the mother of former Chief Minister and National President of BSP, Mayawati, is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also expressed grief over the death of Mayawati’s mother. Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted and wrote that the sad news of the death of Ramrati, mother of Mayawati, the National President of Bahujan Samaj Party and former Chief Minister of UP, was received. May God give him a place at his feet and give courage to the family members to bear the pain in this hour of grief. Oh peace