BSP supremo mayawati said party not issue manifesto in UP elections 2022 told another plan

“A folder has been prepared to remind the people of the state about the work of the party and take it to the people,” he said. Told that this time the election results will be like 2007.

Former Chief Minister and BSP supremo Mayawati has announced that she will not release any manifesto for the 2022 UP elections. This time he has his second plan. Said, her party will go to the public about the failure of other parties and tell them. He also said that this time the election results will come like in 2007 and then his government will be formed.

He said that the BSP has ruled the state four times and has done innumerable historical and important works for the welfare and development of the state and its people. Said, “A folder has been prepared to remind the people of the state about the work of the party and take it to the people. If the BSP forms the government again in the coming elections, it will continue to work for Sarvjan Hitay-Sarvajan Sukhay.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday claimed that innumerable works were done for the development of the state under her party’s government. Alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments have projected his own work by changing the form.

Talking to reporters at the party’s state office in Lucknow, he said, “BSP like other parties does not create hue and cry by giving advertisements, but believes in working. That is why our party prefers to work at the grassroots level without a manifesto.

The BSP chief said, “When we form the government again, we will work on the same pattern for the development of the state and welfare of the poor, labourers, small traders, lawyers, employees, students, women and the elderly.”

Mayawati said, “The central government has withdrawn three agricultural laws, but the government should sit with the farmer organizations and solve their problems so that the farmers can happily go back to their homes and do their work.” He said that the central government should not hang the matter too much.

The party supremo said that other parties are just running a campaign. They don’t work, they just pretend to work. Bahujan Samaj Party will reveal this character of his in front of the public and will tell how he is being cheated.