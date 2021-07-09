BSPlayer 3.13.234 APK for Android – Download
BSPlayer is the Android video player app with which the users can enjoy lots of different movies in all the different kinds of formats directly on their Android device’s screen. This app is compatible with a wide range of formats such as AVI, MKV, MPG, mp4, MTS, FLV avi, WMV, MP3, and 3gp. Other than this, the BSPlayer app also offers support for steaming the videos in the HTTP, RTMP, MMS, and RTSP.
As one might expect, with the video player like the BSPlayer, the user can add in the subtitles or also chance the video’s audio chain. This is not all as the BSPlayer allows for the users to play their videos stored on the PC as long they were previously synced with the device and there is a suitable network connection. If the PC is synced with the device and the Wi-Fi network is great, then the user only needs to choose their video of liking and watch it on their device. You can also try MX Player for better experience.
Main features of BSPlayer:-
The BSPlayer offers its users with the following features.
- The app offers users with the HW decoding in multi-color support which improves the playback speed quite significantly.
- With the BSPlayer, users can watch the video in the pop-up window. For its feature, the user needs to long tap on the Back button to watch it in the pop-up video.
- With the app’s hardware increased video playback, the video speed is increased to decrease the battery consumption.
- BSPlayer offers users to add multiple subtitles or audio streams in the videos.
- External subtitles in the ssa/ass, sub, txt, and srt can be embedded in the videos.
- If the user lacks the subtitles, the BSPlayer looks for them automatically via an internet connection.
- With the BSPlayer’s NSA Servers, there is now no need for converting the video files and then copy them into the SD card.
- Files can be played directly from the uncompressed RAR video files.
- With Children Lock, the screen is locked when the video is playing.
- The app also has support for the OTG USB.
