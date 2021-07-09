BSPlayer 3.13.234 APK for Android – Download



BSPlayer is the Android video player app with which the users can enjoy lots of different movies in all the different kinds of formats directly on their Android device’s screen. This app is compatible with a wide range of formats such as AVI, MKV, MPG, mp4, MTS, FLV avi, WMV, MP3, and 3gp. Other than this, the BSPlayer app also offers support for steaming the videos in the HTTP, RTMP, MMS, and RTSP.

As one might expect, with the video player like the BSPlayer, the user can add in the subtitles or also chance the video’s audio chain. This is not all as the BSPlayer allows for the users to play their videos stored on the PC as long they were previously synced with the device and there is a suitable network connection. If the PC is synced with the device and the Wi-Fi network is great, then the user only needs to choose their video of liking and watch it on their device. You can also try MX Player for better experience.

Main features of BSPlayer:-

The BSPlayer offers its users with the following features.