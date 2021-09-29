BSSC Exam Schedule 2021: Notice regarding Mains Exam Date released at bssc.bih.nic.in. Download with these steps

BSSC Exam Schedule 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Exam 2021 date has been issued. The candidates who have qualified for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Exam 2021 can now visit the official website of the commission. bssc.bih.nic.in You can check the exam notice on

According to the official notification, the Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination will be conducted by the Commission on 18 October 2021. The candidates who had cleared the Preliminary exam will now have to submit the online application for the Mains exam by October 4. All the candidates can download the mains exam schedule through these steps on the official website.

How to download BSSC 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Exam Schedule 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website bssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: After that go to the notice section of the home page.

Step 3: Then click on the link ‘BSSC 1st Inter Level Mains Exam Schedule 2021’.

Step 4: Now the PDF of BSSC 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Exam Schedule 2021 will open in front of you.

Step 5: You can also download this PDF and take a printout.

A total of 1218 candidates have qualified for the Mains exam conducted by the commission. After clearing the Mains exam all the candidates will have to go through the Proficiency Test, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test and other stages. After which the result will be declared in November 2021. For more details candidates can check official website.

