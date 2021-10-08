BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive exam Released, Here is Direct download link

BSSC Admit Card 2021: BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Download: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the First Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Exam (2014). The commission has released the admit card and instructions for the candidates on its official website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified for the First Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Exam (2014) can visit the official website- bssc.bihar.gov.in You can download BSSC Admit Card from here.

BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 downloading link is also available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). However you can also download the direct BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 from the link given below.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is all set to conduct the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Main Examination (2014) on 18th October 2021. To download the BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021, candidates need to enter their login credentials including Registration Number/ Roll Number (PT) and Date of Birth on the link given on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified for Mains Round for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination (2014) should note that they must bring a print out of BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 along with Form 12 as mentioned in the notification. The candidates have to submit the form available on the official website along with affixing their photograph and attested by the official as directed on the official website.

How to Download BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021

Candidates to download their admit card, first of all visit the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

There click on the notice board. After that Admit Card DOWNLOAD LINK FOR

Click on the link for 1ST INTER LEVEL COMBINED COMPETITIVE (MAINS) EXAM-2014.

Now a new page will open in front of you. Click on the link ‘Link for Downloading Hall Ticket for Adv No.06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2014)’ on this page.

After that a new page will open. Here you have to submit by entering your roll number and date of birth.

Once submitted, your admit card will be displayed on the screen in front of you.

Now you can download it and also take a print out of it.

The direct link to download the admit card is onlinebssc.com/BscInterMainsAdmitcard/.