BSSC Recruitment 2022: Last date for application for 2187 vacancies in Bihar extended
The net application course of for BSSC third CGL Recruitment Examination 2022 began from 14th April 2022. Eligible candidates will likely be chosen on the premise of the marks obtained by the candidates in the first and fundamental examinations respectively. Those that go the prelim examination should apply for the principle examination. Separate notification for BSSC CGL Fundamental Examination will likely be printed later. Candidates for Bihar BSSC Fundamental Examination will likely be chosen on the premise of 1: 5 writ whole vacancies.
Emptiness particulars
Secretariat Assistant – 1360 posts
Planning Assistant – 125 posts
Malaria Inspector – 74 posts
Information Entry Operator Grade-C – 02 Posts
Auditor – 626 posts
Complete variety of vacancies
2187 posts
Who can apply?
Candidates with graduate diploma in any stream from any acknowledged college or establishment can apply for Bihar SSC third Graduate Degree Mixed Aggressive Examination 2022. Candidates ought to have minimal age of 21 years and most age of 37 years (for male candidates) and 40 years (for feminine candidates). Nonetheless, candidates in the reserved class will likely be given concessions in increased age as per authorities guidelines.
Application price
Candidates in Basic, OBC and EWS class should pay an application price of Rs.540 / -. The application price for SC, ST and Divyang candidates is Rs. Learn the directions rigorously for extra particulars.
Notification of Bihar SSC CGL Recruitment Examination 2022
