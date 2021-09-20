BSSC Result 2021: Inter Level CC Prelims Additional Result released at bssc.bih.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

BSSC Result 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has Inter Level Combined Competitive Or CC Prelims Additional Result 2014 has been issued. This result has been released by the commission on 19th September. All the candidates who were waiting for this result can now check the official website of the commission at bssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official result, a total of 1218 candidates have cleared this exam. Now all these candidates will be considered eligible to appear in the Mains exam. For this, all the candidates have to first register for the Mains exam. The registration process has been started from today and candidates can apply till 4 October 2021. However, the mains exam date has not been announced by the commission yet. Candidates keep checking the official website for the latest updates related to this.

As per the information shared by the commission, the result of these candidates was not released earlier due to technical problem in the database. The result is declared by the commission after necessary corrections and correct calculation of maximum age of the candidates. Candidates who have not yet checked their result can check and download their result through bssc.bih.nic.in. Please note that this result has been uploaded in a PDF format. Candidates will be able to check the result in this PDF through their roll number.

CTET Notification 2021: Application starts from today, here is the direct link, know how much application fee you have to pay

All the candidates who clear the Mains exam conducted by the commission will have to go through the proficiency test, physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency test (PET) and other stages. After which the result will be declared in November 2021. The BSSC Main Exam for other candidates was held on 25th December 2020 only. For this, applications were sought from the candidates till 15 July 2020. For more details candidates can check the official website.

CAPF Recruitment 2021: Application process for recruitment to these posts continues, candidates will be selected in this way