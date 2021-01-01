btech access 2021: AICTE News: Good news! Admission to other engineering courses will be available in the middle of BTech, understand the rules – btech allows lateral admission to additional engineering courses

AICTE Background News in Hindi: There is good news for students studying or taking admission in engineering. The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has allowed students to change branches in the middle of their BTech studies. Colleges have been instructed. In addition, the council has laid down some other rules for lateral entry. Announcing this, AICTE said that the students were making this demand and the council was also receiving several requests.



The proposal was put before the executive committee of AICTE. Approving this, the committee said that students who wish to change the engineering branch in BTech or BE courses can be facilitated to do so by technical institutes.

AICTE BTech Background Access Guidelines: Learn the Rules

Students admitted in the second course / branch will not be required to re-read the part of the course studied during the course of the first branch.

As the course has practical requirements, students will have to take admission in any institution or university as a regular admission.

In addition, AICTE has extended the duration of additional degree courses from two years to three years now. The council says ‘the duration of the course has been extended so that there will be no compromise on credit in the original discipline. Required credits can be completed.

With this announcement, AICTE has issued instructions to all affiliated institutions to make necessary changes in the curriculum structure and rules. In addition, B.Tech students are asked to take necessary steps for admission in additional courses and conducting courses.

