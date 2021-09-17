bteup ac in: BTEUP Result 2021: BTEUP Result Announced for UP Polytechnic Diploma, Learn How to Check – bteup Result 2021 Announced on bteup.ac.in, Stages of Investigation

Highlights B BTEUP Results 2021 Announced.

Semester exams were held in August 2021.

The results of the back paper were also announced.

BTEUP Removal 2021: Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Lucknow (BTEUP) BTEUP Diploma Result 2021 has been declared. Students studying in various diploma courses at UP Polytechnic can now view their results (BTEUP Results 2021) online on the official website bteup.ac.in. Registration number will be required to check the result.



The test was performed in the second wave of the corona virus (COVID 19) outbreak. The results have now been announced and are available online. You can see below how to check the results.

BTEUP Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘August 2021 – Final Session / Final Year Exam Result’.

Step 3: A new page will open, click here on Main August 2021 or Tool & Module Making August 2021 Diploma Result or Pharmacy August 2021 Result.

Step 4: Select the relevant course.

Step 5: Now type your registration number.

Step 6: Your result will open on the screen, check it.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

The exam took place in August

The results of the students who appeared for the final session examination of August 2021 for Pharmacy and Tool and Mold Making have been announced on the official website. The results of all the semester main exams held in August are now available online.

The results of these tests were also announced

The board has also announced the result of the back paper. Every year, UP BTE conducts semester exams for various subjects like CS, Electrical, IT, Civil, Mechanical and Electronics etc.

