BTS’ 2013 debut track ‘No More Dream’ crosses 200 million views on YouTube; ARMY celebrates on social media

By | May 23, 2021
Nicely, it appears that evidently similar to 2020, this yr too belongs to the Bangtan Boys aka BTS. Whereas their newest track, Butter is shattering information on the globally, the Ok-pop band has now achieved a brand new milestone as their debut track ‘No More Dream,’ which was launched in 2013, has crossed 200 million views on YouTube. The track has turn out to be the twentieth track of the band to attain this feat after “Dope,” “Fireplace,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” “Not At this time,” “Save Me,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Boy In Luv,” “Faux Love,” “Spring Day,” “IDOL,” “Boy With Luv,” “Struggle of Hormone,” “I Want U,” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima), “Dynamite,” “ON,” “Black Swan,” and “Life Goes On.” Quickly, Butter would be the new addition within the record.

Because it was a debut track of BTS, ARMY made it extra particular by trending #NoMoreDream200M on Twitter. Listed here are a few of the tweets…

Congratulations to BTS!

