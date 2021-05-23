BTS’ 2013 debut track ‘No More Dream’ crosses 200 million views on YouTube; ARMY celebrates on social media





Nicely, it appears that evidently similar to 2020, this yr too belongs to the Bangtan Boys aka BTS. Whereas their newest track, Butter is shattering information on the globally, the Ok-pop band has now achieved a brand new milestone as their debut track ‘No More Dream,’ which was launched in 2013, has crossed 200 million views on YouTube. The track has turn out to be the twentieth track of the band to attain this feat after “Dope,” “Fireplace,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” “Not At this time,” “Save Me,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Boy In Luv,” “Faux Love,” “Spring Day,” “IDOL,” “Boy With Luv,” “Struggle of Hormone,” “I Want U,” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima), “Dynamite,” “ON,” “Black Swan,” and “Life Goes On.” Quickly, Butter would be the new addition within the record.

Because it was a debut track of BTS, ARMY made it extra particular by trending #NoMoreDream200M on Twitter. Listed here are a few of the tweets…

OMGGG ANOTHER REASON TO CELEBRATE???#Nomoredream200M#BUTTER100M TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK pic.twitter.com/bkQJL8LStO — sxftbtss⁷?❄️ || stream butter & fever (@J4yk3jkth) May 22, 2021

No extra dream llego a los 200M la canción con la cual debuto BTS ?? TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK ? #NoMoreDream200M @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uvKuaS6Voo — Britney⁷|ʙᴜᴛᴛᴇʀ ?? (@BritneyLema29) May 22, 2021

[?] BTS ‘No More Dream’ Official MV has surpassed 200 million views, turning into their twenty first MV to hit this milestone! ?? Congratulations #BTS and #BTSARMY! We’re on fireplace at this time!? Stream on ⬇️

?https://t.co/VKYlmpIjff#NoMoreDream200M#방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/XGD11OCr4M — US BTS ARMY ⁷? (@USBTSARMY) May 22, 2021

NO MORE DREAM mv has surpassed 200 million views in yt. They debuted with this wonderful and considerate track. That is such a exceptional day!!Their very first track gained 25K views in it is first 24hrs now BTS is breaking information and creating such historical past.#NoMoreDream200M pic.twitter.com/gqJd5p7RiI — h⁷?? #STREAM_BUTTER (@heyo309) May 22, 2021

BTS ‘No More Dream’ MV surpassed 200 million views, twentieth in totalhttps://t.co/l0Ofdjt19z

‘No More Dream’ music video YouTube views surpassed 200 million views round 10:49 am on Could twenty second.#NoMoreDream200M? @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/zQd8Q2FYqO — BTS PICS⁷ ?? (@GirlWithLuv24) May 22, 2021

Congratulations to BTS!

